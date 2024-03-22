Does Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH) Look Expensive At $1.80? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.80 trading at -$0.01 or -0.55% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $49.77M. That most recent trading price of ANGH’s stock is at a discount of -93.89% from its 52-week high price of $3.49 and is indicating a premium of 65.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 267.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.55%, in the last five days ANGH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $1.80 price level, adding 18.18% to its value on the day. Anghami Inc’s shares saw a change of 73.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 62.32% in past 5-day. Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH) showed a performance of 85.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31490.0 shares which calculate 2.85 days to cover the short interests.
ANGH Dividends
Anghami Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 52.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.65% institutions for Anghami Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at ANGH for having 23767.0 shares of worth $44919.0. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is HighTower Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 21800.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41201.0.