Does Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH) Look Expensive At $1.80? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.80 trading at -$0.01 or -0.55% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $49.77M. That most recent trading price of ANGH’s stock is at a discount of -93.89% from its 52-week high price of $3.49 and is indicating a premium of 65.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 267.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.55%, in the last five days ANGH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $1.80 price level, adding 18.18% to its value on the day. Anghami Inc’s shares saw a change of 73.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 62.32% in past 5-day. Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH) showed a performance of 85.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31490.0 shares which calculate 2.85 days to cover the short interests.