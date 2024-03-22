Does Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) Look Expensive At $0.21? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.21 trading at -$0.02 or -8.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $46.50M. That closing price of USAS’s stock is at a discount of -185.71% from its 52-week high price of $0.60 and is indicating a premium of 4.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 949.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.85%, in the last five days USAS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $0.21 price level, adding 10.64% to its value on the day. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s shares saw a change of -15.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.93% in past 5-day. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) showed a performance of 2.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.03 million shares which calculate 7.95 days to cover the short interests.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 13.90. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 60.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $27.9 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $20.3 million and $22.09 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 37.40% while estimating it to be 40.80% for the next quarter.

USAS Dividends

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.24% institutions for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at USAS for having 11.18 million shares of worth $2.39 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 5.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Lynwood Capital Management Inc., which was holding about 9.8 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.1 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 10.26 million shares of worth $2.2 million or 4.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.19 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.33 million in the company or a holder of 2.79% of company’s stock.