Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) At $0.25: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.25 trading at -$0.01 or -4.42% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.51M. That most recent trading price of CNXA’s stock is at a discount of -5500.0% from its 52-week high price of $14.00 and is indicating a premium of 44.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.42%, in the last five days CNXA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $0.25 price level, adding 14.94% to its value on the day. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 22.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.04% in past 5-day. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) showed a performance of -0.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.23 million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.