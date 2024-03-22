Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) At $17.02: What To Do?

In last trading session, Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) saw 31.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.02 trading at $0.17 or 1.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.52B. That closing price of CCL’s stock is at a discount of -15.98% from its 52-week high price of $19.74 and is indicating a premium of 49.0% from its 52-week low price of $8.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 27.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 30.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.01%, in the last five days CCL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $17.02 price level, adding 1.5% to its value on the day. Carnival Corp.’s shares saw a change of -8.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.06% in past 5-day. Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) showed a performance of 15.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 94.55 million shares which calculate 2.97 days to cover the short interests.