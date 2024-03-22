Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $17.54?

In last trading session, Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) saw 1.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.54 trading at -$0.58 or -3.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $751.59M. That closing price of CABA’s stock is at a discount of -50.23% from its 52-week high price of $26.35 and is indicating a premium of 60.43% from its 52-week low price of $6.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 880.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.20%, in the last five days CABA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $17.54 price level, adding 10.65% to its value on the day. Cabaletta Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of -22.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.49% in past 5-day. Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) showed a performance of -20.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.01 million shares which calculate 8.13 days to cover the short interests.