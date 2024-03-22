BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.39?

In last trading session, BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) saw 1.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.39 trading at $0.0 or 0.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.15M. That closing price of BZFD’s stock is at a discount of -215.38% from its 52-week high price of $1.23 and is indicating a premium of 58.97% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.05%, in the last five days BZFD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $0.39 price level, adding 2.5% to its value on the day. BuzzFeed Inc’s shares saw a change of 55.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.02% in past 5-day. BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) showed a performance of 77.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.58 million shares which calculate 0.52 days to cover the short interests.