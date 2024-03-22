Buy, Sell Or Hold Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) At $8.68?

In recent trading session, Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) saw 2.26 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.68 trading at $0.08 or 0.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $23.50B. That most recent trading price of VOD’s stock is at a discount of -39.06% from its 52-week high price of $12.07 and is indicating a premium of 7.6% from its 52-week low price of $8.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.91%, in the last five days VOD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $8.68 price level, adding 0.91% to its value on the day. Vodafone Group plc ADR’s shares saw a change of -0.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.61% in past 5-day. Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) showed a performance of 3.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.23 million shares which calculate 1.54 days to cover the short interests.