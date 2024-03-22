Buy, Sell Or Hold VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) At $10.90?

In recent trading session, VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) saw 3.13 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.90 trading at -$0.07 or -0.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.16B. That most recent trading price of VZIO’s stock is at a discount of -3.49% from its 52-week high price of $11.28 and is indicating a premium of 55.78% from its 52-week low price of $4.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.68%, in the last five days VZIO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $10.90 price level, adding 2.85% to its value on the day. VIZIO Holding Corp’s shares saw a change of 41.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.37% in past 5-day. VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) showed a performance of -0.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.47 million shares which calculate 2.87 days to cover the short interests.

VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that VIZIO Holding Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 94.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 42.86% while that of industry is 19.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $381.67 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $414.73 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $356.7 million and $378.61 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.00% while estimating it to be 9.50% for the next quarter.

VZIO Dividends

VIZIO Holding Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.98% institutions for VIZIO Holding Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at VZIO for having 7.17 million shares of worth $78.13 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 5.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 6.77 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73.77 million.

On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.75 million shares of worth $29.97 million or 2.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.26 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $24.68 million in the company or a holder of 1.86% of company’s stock.