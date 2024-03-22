Buy, Sell Or Hold VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) At $4.99?

In last trading session, VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) saw 1.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.99 trading at $0.12 or 2.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.64B. That closing price of VFS’s stock is at a discount of -1763.73% from its 52-week high price of $93.00 and is indicating a premium of 8.02% from its 52-week low price of $4.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.46%, in the last five days VFS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $4.99 price level, adding 2.16% to its value on the day. VinFast Auto Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -40.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.04% in past 5-day. VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) showed a performance of -5.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.52 million shares which calculate 3.98 days to cover the short interests.
VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that VinFast Auto Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -70.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.38% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 127.50% from the last financial year’s standing.
4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $499.37 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $570.12 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.
VFS Dividends
VinFast Auto Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 97.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.23% institutions for VinFast Auto Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF is the top institutional holder at VFS for having 0.19 million shares of worth $2.38 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.