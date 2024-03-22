Buy, Sell Or Hold VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) At $4.99?

In last trading session, VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) saw 1.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.99 trading at $0.12 or 2.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.64B. That closing price of VFS’s stock is at a discount of -1763.73% from its 52-week high price of $93.00 and is indicating a premium of 8.02% from its 52-week low price of $4.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.46%, in the last five days VFS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $4.99 price level, adding 2.16% to its value on the day. VinFast Auto Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -40.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.04% in past 5-day. VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) showed a performance of -5.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.52 million shares which calculate 3.98 days to cover the short interests.