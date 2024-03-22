Buy, Sell Or Hold SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) At $1.69?

In last trading session, SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) saw 1.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.69 trading at -$0.06 or -3.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $41.79M. That closing price of LAES’s stock is at a discount of -1586.39% from its 52-week high price of $28.50 and is indicating a premium of 46.15% from its 52-week low price of $0.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.43%, in the last five days LAES remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $1.69 price level, adding 8.65% to its value on the day. SEALSQ Corp’s shares saw a change of 32.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.74% in past 5-day. SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) showed a performance of -26.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.64 million shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.