Buy, Sell Or Hold SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC) At $2.08?

In last trading session, SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.08 trading at -$0.1 or -4.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.10M. That closing price of SPRC’s stock is at a discount of -1037.5% from its 52-week high price of $23.66 and is indicating a premium of 11.06% from its 52-week low price of $1.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.59%, in the last five days SPRC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/19/24 when the stock touched $2.08 price level, adding 42.7% to its value on the day. SciSparc Ltd’s shares saw a change of -57.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.69% in past 5-day. SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC) showed a performance of -50.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.