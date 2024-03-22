Buy, Sell Or Hold Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) At $24.49?

In last trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) saw 36.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.49 trading at -$0.08 or -0.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.19B. That closing price of PLTR’s stock is at a discount of -12.29% from its 52-week high price of $27.50 and is indicating a premium of 70.27% from its 52-week low price of $7.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 55.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 71.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.33%, in the last five days PLTR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $24.49 price level, adding 3.32% to its value on the day. Palantir Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 42.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.25% in past 5-day. Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) showed a performance of 7.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 97.08 million shares which calculate 0.95 days to cover the short interests.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Palantir Technologies Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 66.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.00% while that of industry is 18.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 60.00% in the current quarter and calculating 60.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $625.33 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $653.37 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $525.19 million and $532.71 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.10% while estimating it to be 22.70% for the next quarter.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 06 and May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.42% institutions for Palantir Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at PLTR for having 168.58 million shares of worth $2.58 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 103.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.58 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 53.42 million shares of worth $818.96 million or 2.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 39.41 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $604.09 million in the company or a holder of 1.92% of company’s stock.