Buy, Sell Or Hold Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) At $0.10?

In last trading session, Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) saw 2.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.10 trading at $0.0 or -0.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $76.83M. That closing price of NUTX’s stock is at a discount of -1000.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.10 and is indicating a premium of 10.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.58%, in the last five days NUTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $0.10 price level, adding 9.01% to its value on the day. Nutex Health Inc’s shares saw a change of -42.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.53% in past 5-day. Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) showed a performance of -12.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.55 million shares which calculate 0.85 days to cover the short interests.