Buy, Sell Or Hold Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) At $10.44?

In recent trading session, Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) saw 0.96 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.44 trading at -$2.54 or -19.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $512.29M. That most recent trading price of NKTX’s stock is at a discount of -55.56% from its 52-week high price of $16.24 and is indicating a premium of 87.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -19.57%, in the last five days NKTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $10.44 price level, adding 24.89% to its value on the day. Nkarta Inc’s shares saw a change of 58.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.18% in past 5-day. Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) showed a performance of 9.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.24 million shares which calculate 5.36 days to cover the short interests.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Nkarta Inc (NKTX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Nkarta Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 506.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.92% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 4.80% in the current quarter and calculating 10.30% increase in the next quarter.
NKTX Dividends
Nkarta Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 7.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.35% institutions for Nkarta Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at NKTX for having 7.81 million shares of worth $78.68 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 15.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 3.57 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.97 million.
On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.32 million shares of worth $13.32 million or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.93 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9.39 million in the company or a holder of 1.90% of company’s stock.