Buy, Sell Or Hold Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) At $10.44?

In recent trading session, Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) saw 0.96 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.44 trading at -$2.54 or -19.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $512.29M. That most recent trading price of NKTX’s stock is at a discount of -55.56% from its 52-week high price of $16.24 and is indicating a premium of 87.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -19.57%, in the last five days NKTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $10.44 price level, adding 24.89% to its value on the day. Nkarta Inc’s shares saw a change of 58.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.18% in past 5-day. Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) showed a performance of 9.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.24 million shares which calculate 5.36 days to cover the short interests.