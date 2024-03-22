Buy, Sell Or Hold Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) At $34.26?

In recent trading session, Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) saw 1.35 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.26 trading at -$0.27 or -0.77% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $39.49B. That most recent trading price of NEM’s stock is at a discount of -54.0% from its 52-week high price of $52.76 and is indicating a premium of 14.13% from its 52-week low price of $29.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.77%, in the last five days NEM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $34.26 price level, adding 3.57% to its value on the day. Newmont Corp’s shares saw a change of -17.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.14% in past 5-day. Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) showed a performance of 10.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.54 million shares which calculate 1.46 days to cover the short interests.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Newmont Corp (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Newmont Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.77% while that of industry is 15.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -5.70% in the current quarter and calculating 28.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.94 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.14 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20.38% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.10%.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.56% institutions for Newmont Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NEM for having 119.12 million shares of worth $4.08 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 10.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 118.75 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.07 billion.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 44.25 million shares of worth $1.52 billion or 3.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 36.2 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.24 billion in the company or a holder of 3.14% of company’s stock.