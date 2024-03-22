Buy, Sell Or Hold Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) At $42.81?

In last trading session, Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) saw 3.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 6.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.81 trading at -$0.09 or -0.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.59B. That closing price of DWAC’s stock is at a discount of -37.16% from its 52-week high price of $58.72 and is indicating a premium of 71.03% from its 52-week low price of $12.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.21%, in the last five days DWAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $42.81 price level, adding 9.28% to its value on the day. Digital World Acquisition Corp’s shares saw a change of 144.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.21% in past 5-day. Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) showed a performance of -0.81% in past 30-days.