Buy, Sell Or Hold Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) At $42.81?

In last trading session, Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) saw 3.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 6.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.81 trading at -$0.09 or -0.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.59B. That closing price of DWAC’s stock is at a discount of -37.16% from its 52-week high price of $58.72 and is indicating a premium of 71.03% from its 52-week low price of $12.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.21%, in the last five days DWAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $42.81 price level, adding 9.28% to its value on the day. Digital World Acquisition Corp’s shares saw a change of 144.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.21% in past 5-day. Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) showed a performance of -0.81% in past 30-days.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
DWAC Dividends
Digital World Acquisition Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 3.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.36% institutions for Digital World Acquisition Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at DWAC for having 0.47 million shares of worth $5.85 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P., which was holding about 57832.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.73 million.