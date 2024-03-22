Buy, Sell Or Hold Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) At $2.37?

In recent trading session, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.37 trading at -$0.02 or -1.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $619.65M. That most recent trading price of DADA’s stock is at a discount of -276.37% from its 52-week high price of $8.92 and is indicating a premium of 42.62% from its 52-week low price of $1.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.05%, in the last five days DADA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $2.37 price level, adding 8.14% to its value on the day. Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -28.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.89% in past 5-day. Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) showed a performance of 5.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.91 million shares which calculate 2.16 days to cover the short interests.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 180.00% in the current quarter and calculating 140.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $432.27 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $403.03 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $387.91 million and $356.61 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.40% while estimating it to be 13.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.39% during past 5 years.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.99% institutions for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd is the top institutional holder at DADA for having 10.78 million shares of worth $25.5 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 3.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 7.47 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.67 million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.13 million shares of worth $7.4 million or 0.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.97 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.28 million in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.