Buy, Sell Or Hold Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) At $6.67?

In last trading session, Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) saw 0.99 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.67 trading at -$0.16 or -2.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $693.08M. That closing price of COGT’s stock is at a discount of -102.4% from its 52-week high price of $13.50 and is indicating a premium of 44.98% from its 52-week low price of $3.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.34%, in the last five days COGT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $6.67 price level, adding 9.62% to its value on the day. Cogent Biosciences Inc’s shares saw a change of 13.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.99% in past 5-day. Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) showed a performance of -22.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.07 million shares which calculate 2.83 days to cover the short interests.