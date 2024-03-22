Buy, Sell Or Hold Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) At $15.92?

In last trading session, Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) saw 31.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.92 trading at -$1.82 or -10.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.07B. That closing price of CHWY’s stock is at a discount of -156.16% from its 52-week high price of $40.78 and is indicating a premium of 0.88% from its 52-week low price of $15.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.26%, in the last five days CHWY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $15.92 price level, adding 10.31% to its value on the day. Chewy Inc’s shares saw a change of -32.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.66% in past 5-day. Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) showed a performance of -0.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.8 million shares which calculate 2.47 days to cover the short interests.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Chewy Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -13.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.90% while that of industry is 3.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.9 billion for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.89 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 21.63% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.86%.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.53% institutions for Chewy Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at CHWY for having 16.1 million shares of worth $635.43 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 16.07 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $634.31 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.07 million shares of worth $119.89 million or 3.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.09 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $104.73 million in the company or a holder of 2.59% of company’s stock.