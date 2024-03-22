Buy, Sell Or Hold Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) At $5.41?

In last trading session, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.41 trading at $0.76 or 16.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $279.81M. That closing price of BDTX’s stock is at a discount of -26.62% from its 52-week high price of $6.85 and is indicating a premium of 73.57% from its 52-week low price of $1.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 585.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.34%, in the last five days BDTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $5.41 price level, adding 1.1% to its value on the day. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 92.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.16% in past 5-day. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) showed a performance of 15.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.78 million shares which calculate 1.97 days to cover the short interests.