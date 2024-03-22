British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $30.23?

In recent trading session, British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) saw 2.07 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.23 trading at $0.08 or 0.25% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $67.41B. That most recent trading price of BTI’s stock is at a discount of -24.55% from its 52-week high price of $37.65 and is indicating a premium of 6.22% from its 52-week low price of $28.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.25%, in the last five days BTI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/19/24 when the stock touched $30.23 price level, adding 3.14% to its value on the day. British American Tobacco Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 3.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.25% in past 5-day. British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) showed a performance of -0.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.52 million shares which calculate 1.23 days to cover the short interests.