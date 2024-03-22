BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.57?

In last trading session, BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) saw 1.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.57 trading at -$0.05 or -7.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.17M. That closing price of BIVI’s stock is at a discount of -1703.51% from its 52-week high price of $10.28 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.92%, in the last five days BIVI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $0.57 price level, adding 20.86% to its value on the day. BioVie Inc’s shares saw a change of -54.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.71% in past 5-day. BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) showed a performance of -52.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.02 million shares which calculate 6.47 days to cover the short interests.