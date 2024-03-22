Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) Up 10.77% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) saw 20.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.36 trading at $0.09 or 0.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.33B. That closing price of BCS’s stock is at a premium of 0.96% from its 52-week high price of $9.27 and is indicating a premium of 33.44% from its 52-week low price of $6.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.97%, in the last five days BCS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $9.36 price level, adding 1.27% to its value on the day. Barclays plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 18.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.23% in past 5-day. Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) showed a performance of 10.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36.5 million shares which calculate 2.38 days to cover the short interests.