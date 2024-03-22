Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) At $1.62: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.62 trading at -$0.06 or -3.28% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $203.60M. That most recent trading price of ATOS’s stock is at a discount of -6.79% from its 52-week high price of $1.73 and is indicating a premium of 63.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 854.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.28%, in the last five days ATOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $1.62 price level, adding 6.36% to its value on the day. Atossa Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 84.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.96% in past 5-day. Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) showed a performance of 59.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.15 million shares which calculate 16.43 days to cover the short interests.