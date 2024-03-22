Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) Shares Are Down -1.51 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In recent trading session, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) saw 5.03 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $72.31 trading at -$1.52 or -2.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $173.15B. That most recent trading price of BABA’s stock is at a discount of -45.28% from its 52-week high price of $105.05 and is indicating a premium of 7.86% from its 52-week low price of $66.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.06%, in the last five days BABA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $72.31 price level, adding 3.25% to its value on the day. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -6.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.51% in past 5-day. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) showed a performance of -5.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 47.52 million shares which calculate 2.42 days to cover the short interests.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.59% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2.70% in the current quarter and calculating -8.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30.5 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $34.42 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.29% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16.03% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.11%.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 16 and May 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.17% institutions for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Primecap Management Company is the top institutional holder at BABA for having 18.22 million shares of worth $1.32 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, which was holding about 17.19 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.24 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 10.46 million shares of worth $756.34 million or 0.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.4 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $751.9 million in the company or a holder of 0.41% of company’s stock.