Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:ATNM) At $9.11: What To Do?

In last trading session, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:ATNM) saw 1.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.11 trading at $0.51 or 5.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $252.89M. That closing price of ATNM’s stock is at a discount of -4.94% from its 52-week high price of $9.56 and is indicating a premium of 56.09% from its 52-week low price of $4.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 259.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:ATNM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.93%, in the last five days ATNM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $9.11 price level, adding 2.04% to its value on the day. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 79.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 45.30% in past 5-day. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:ATNM) showed a performance of 36.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.8 million shares which calculate 8.38 days to cover the short interests.