Abits Group Inc (NASDAQ:ABTS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.69?

In recent trading session, Abits Group Inc (NASDAQ:ABTS) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.69 trading at -$0.09 or -11.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $24.49M. That most recent trading price of ABTS’s stock is at a discount of -160.87% from its 52-week high price of $1.80 and is indicating a premium of 17.39% from its 52-week low price of $0.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 115.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Abits Group Inc (NASDAQ:ABTS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.67%, in the last five days ABTS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/19/24 when the stock touched $0.69 price level, adding 26.58% to its value on the day. Abits Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -39.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.15% in past 5-day. Abits Group Inc (NASDAQ:ABTS) showed a performance of -30.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.28 million shares which calculate 4.34 days to cover the short interests.