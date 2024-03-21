Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) At $0.52: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) saw 90.05 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.52 trading at $0.28 or 113.99% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.23M. That most recent trading price of YTEN’s stock is at a discount of -532.69% from its 52-week high price of $3.29 and is indicating a premium of 65.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 113.99%, in the last five days YTEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $0.52 price level, adding 27.68% to its value on the day. Yield10 Bioscience Inc’s shares saw a change of 117.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 107.17% in past 5-day. Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) showed a performance of 86.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (YTEN) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 55.20% in the current quarter and calculating 59.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -82.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

Company posted $87k and $60k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 53.83% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31.88% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.00%.

YTEN Dividends

Yield10 Bioscience Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.10% institutions for Yield10 Bioscience Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc is the top institutional holder at YTEN for having 0.26 million shares of worth $0.57 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, which was holding about 0.22 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.48 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 65737.0 shares of worth $0.15 million or 1.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40451.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $89801.0 in the company or a holder of 0.66% of company’s stock.