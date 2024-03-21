Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Lost -12.64% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) saw 18.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.23 trading at -$0.01 or -3.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $73.99M. That closing price of WKHS’s stock is at a discount of -539.13% from its 52-week high price of $1.47 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.89%, in the last five days WKHS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $0.23 price level, adding 16.36% to its value on the day. Workhorse Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -34.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.64% in past 5-day. Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) showed a performance of -34.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 52.84 million shares which calculate 5.97 days to cover the short interests.

Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Workhorse Group Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 50.00% while that of industry is 10.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.30% in the current quarter and calculating 25.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 261.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.9 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.74 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $1.69 million and $3.97 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 130.40% while estimating it to be 19.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.17% during past 5 years.

WKHS Dividends

Workhorse Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 13 and May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.36% institutions for Workhorse Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at WKHS for having 12.15 million shares of worth $10.59 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 9.26 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.07 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.93 million shares of worth $3.88 million or 2.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.8 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.19 million in the company or a holder of 2.28% of company’s stock.