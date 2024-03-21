With 75.61% From The Low, Is Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) saw 2.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -7.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.88 trading at $0.09 or 0.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $278.22M. That closing price of MNMD’s stock is at a discount of -12.35% from its 52-week high price of $11.10 and is indicating a premium of 75.61% from its 52-week low price of $2.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.92%, in the last five days MNMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $9.88 price level, adding 3.52% to its value on the day. Mind Medicine Inc’s shares saw a change of 169.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.88% in past 5-day. Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) showed a performance of 94.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.22 million shares which calculate 5.11 days to cover the short interests.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Mind Medicine Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 145.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.33% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 35.40% in the current quarter and calculating 51.30% increase in the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.29% during past 5 years.
MNMD Dividends
Mind Medicine Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 2.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.14% institutions for Mind Medicine Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. is the top institutional holder at MNMD for having 0.8 million shares of worth $2.85 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.57 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.03 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.55 million shares of worth $1.97 million or 1.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.18 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.63 million in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.