With 75.61% From The Low, Is Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) saw 2.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -7.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.88 trading at $0.09 or 0.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $278.22M. That closing price of MNMD’s stock is at a discount of -12.35% from its 52-week high price of $11.10 and is indicating a premium of 75.61% from its 52-week low price of $2.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.92%, in the last five days MNMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $9.88 price level, adding 3.52% to its value on the day. Mind Medicine Inc’s shares saw a change of 169.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.88% in past 5-day. Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) showed a performance of 94.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.22 million shares which calculate 5.11 days to cover the short interests.