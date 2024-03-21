With 29.03% Distance From Low, Could Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) Post Further Gains?

In recent trading session, Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.55 trading at $0.03 or 1.97% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $280.69M. That most recent trading price of SLDP’s stock is at a discount of -106.45% from its 52-week high price of $3.20 and is indicating a premium of 29.03% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.97%, in the last five days SLDP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $1.55 price level, adding 0.64% to its value on the day. Solid Power Inc’s shares saw a change of 6.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.14% in past 5-day. Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) showed a performance of -1.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.19 million shares which calculate 3.81 days to cover the short interests.

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Solid Power Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -24.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -13.51% while that of industry is 10.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 18.20% in the current quarter and calculating -28.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.83 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.07 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $3.79 million and $4.91 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 27.40% while estimating it to be 3.30% for the next quarter.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 06 and May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.36% institutions for Solid Power Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SLDP for having 10.65 million shares of worth $16.62 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 5.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 6.35 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.91 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.74 million shares of worth $7.39 million or 2.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.73 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $5.82 million in the company or a holder of 2.06% of company’s stock.