Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) Shares Dropped -19.09% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) saw 2.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.89 trading at -$0.07 or -7.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $68.22M. That closing price of WIMI’s stock is at a discount of -110.11% from its 52-week high price of $1.87 and is indicating a premium of 37.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.29%, in the last five days WIMI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $0.89 price level, adding 52.41% to its value on the day. Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of 9.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.09% in past 5-day. Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) showed a performance of -12.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.62 million shares which calculate 0.48 days to cover the short interests.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (WIMI) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.20% from the last financial year’s standing.
WIMI Dividends
Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.63% institutions for Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at WIMI for having 0.35 million shares of worth $0.38 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which was holding about 0.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.22 million.
On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Emerging Markets Social Core Equity are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 28988.0 shares of worth $26668.0 or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 27292.0 shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $31931.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.