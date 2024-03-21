Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) Shares Dropped -19.09% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) saw 2.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.89 trading at -$0.07 or -7.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $68.22M. That closing price of WIMI’s stock is at a discount of -110.11% from its 52-week high price of $1.87 and is indicating a premium of 37.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.29%, in the last five days WIMI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $0.89 price level, adding 52.41% to its value on the day. Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of 9.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.09% in past 5-day. Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) showed a performance of -12.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.62 million shares which calculate 0.48 days to cover the short interests.