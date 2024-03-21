Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) At $1.42: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) saw 2.24 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.42 trading at -$0.01 or -0.70% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $568.06M. That most recent trading price of SPCE’s stock is at a discount of -334.51% from its 52-week high price of $6.17 and is indicating a premium of 3.52% from its 52-week low price of $1.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.70%, in the last five days SPCE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $1.42 price level, adding 17.92% to its value on the day. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -42.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.88% in past 5-day. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) showed a performance of -19.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 84.42 million shares which calculate 9.8 days to cover the short interests.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -25.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 35.14% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 49.10% in the current quarter and calculating 43.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -23.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.85 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.82 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $1.16 million and $1.87 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 59.50% while estimating it to be 104.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.87% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.40%.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.26% institutions for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at SPCE for having 40.18 million shares of worth $57.65 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 10.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 34.47 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49.47 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 30.54 million shares of worth $43.82 million or 7.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.7 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $16.78 million in the company or a holder of 2.92% of company’s stock.