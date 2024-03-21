Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) At $1.58: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.58 trading at $0.01 or 0.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $444.98M. That most recent trading price of URG’s stock is at a discount of -27.22% from its 52-week high price of $2.01 and is indicating a premium of 48.1% from its 52-week low price of $0.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.64%, in the last five days URG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $1.58 price level, adding 0.32% to its value on the day. Ur-Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.97% in past 5-day. Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) showed a performance of -2.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.21 million shares which calculate 1.47 days to cover the short interests.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ur-Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 75.00% while that of industry is 13.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 147.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.72 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 29 and May 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.18% institutions for Ur-Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. MMCAP International, Inc. SPC is the top institutional holder at URG for having 23.74 million shares of worth $37.63 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 8.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., which was holding about 21.52 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.11 million.

On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 17.17 million shares of worth $27.21 million or 6.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.15 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $22.43 million in the company or a holder of 5.02% of company’s stock.