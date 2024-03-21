U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.05?

In last trading session, U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) saw 10.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.05 trading at $0.0 or 7.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.81M. That closing price of UCAR’s stock is at a discount of -149900.0% from its 52-week high price of $75.00 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 30.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.21%, in the last five days UCAR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $0.05 price level, adding 20.63% to its value on the day. U Power Ltd’s shares saw a change of -70.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.68% in past 5-day. U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) showed a performance of -47.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.67 million shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.
UCAR Dividends
U Power Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 71.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.09% institutions for U Power Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at UCAR for having 38122.0 shares of worth $0.27 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, which was holding about 25000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.18 million.