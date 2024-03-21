Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) At $0.07: What To Do?

In last trading session, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) saw 1.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.07 trading at $0.0 or 4.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.52M. That closing price of DCFC’s stock is at a discount of -2071.43% from its 52-week high price of $1.52 and is indicating a premium of 14.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.35%, in the last five days DCFC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $0.07 price level, adding 15.56% to its value on the day. Tritium DCFC Limited’s shares saw a change of -67.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.55% in past 5-day. Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) showed a performance of -48.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.97 million shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.