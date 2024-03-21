Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $26.97?

In recent trading session, Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) saw 2.28 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.97 trading at -$17.7 or -39.62% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $691.78M. That most recent trading price of TRML’s stock is at a discount of -79.12% from its 52-week high price of $48.31 and is indicating a premium of 65.96% from its 52-week low price of $9.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 219.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -39.62%, in the last five days TRML remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $26.97 price level, adding 40.79% to its value on the day. Tourmaline Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of 3.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -35.35% in past 5-day. Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) showed a performance of -25.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.68 million shares which calculate 3.12 days to cover the short interests.