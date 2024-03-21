Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $26.97?

In recent trading session, Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) saw 2.28 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.97 trading at -$17.7 or -39.62% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $691.78M. That most recent trading price of TRML’s stock is at a discount of -79.12% from its 52-week high price of $48.31 and is indicating a premium of 65.96% from its 52-week low price of $9.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 219.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -39.62%, in the last five days TRML remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $26.97 price level, adding 40.79% to its value on the day. Tourmaline Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of 3.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -35.35% in past 5-day. Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) showed a performance of -25.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.68 million shares which calculate 3.12 days to cover the short interests.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Tourmaline Bio Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 66.18% while that of industry is 11.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 86.10% in the current quarter and calculating 85.50% increase in the next quarter.
TRML Dividends
Tourmaline Bio Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 13 and May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 14.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.91% institutions for Tourmaline Bio Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Deep Track Capital, Lp is the top institutional holder at TRML for having 1.82 million shares of worth $49.66 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 7.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP, which was holding about 1.33 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.44 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.54 million shares of worth $14.89 million or 2.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.19 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.74% of company’s stock.