TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) Down -7.10% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.1300?

In last trading session, TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) saw 1.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.70 trading at $0.03 or 1.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $520.83M. That closing price of TMC’s stock is at a discount of -88.24% from its 52-week high price of $3.20 and is indicating a premium of 61.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.80%, in the last five days TMC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $1.70 price level, adding 12.82% to its value on the day. TMC the metals company Inc’s shares saw a change of 54.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.10% in past 5-day. TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) showed a performance of 40.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.99 million shares which calculate 7.1 days to cover the short interests.