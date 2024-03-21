Tharimmune Inc (NASDAQ:THAR): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.45?

In last trading session, Tharimmune Inc (NASDAQ:THAR) saw 1.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.45 trading at $0.05 or 13.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.26M. That closing price of THAR’s stock is at a discount of -7288.89% from its 52-week high price of $33.25 and is indicating a premium of 24.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 698.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tharimmune Inc (NASDAQ:THAR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.42%, in the last five days THAR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $0.45 price level. Tharimmune Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.27% in past 5-day. Tharimmune Inc (NASDAQ:THAR) showed a performance of 15.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 75680.0 shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.