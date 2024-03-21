Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.06?

In last trading session, Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) saw 7.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.06 trading at $0.01 or 1.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.57M. That closing price of SBFM’s stock is at a discount of -2233.33% from its 52-week high price of $1.40 and is indicating a premium of 33.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.82%, in the last five days SBFM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $0.06 price level. Sunshine Biopharma Inc’s shares saw a change of -79.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.45% in past 5-day. Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) showed a performance of -8.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.45 million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.