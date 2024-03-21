Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) At $3.83: What To Do?

In last trading session, Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) saw 2.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.83 trading at $0.2 or 5.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.69B. That closing price of SMMT’s stock is at a discount of -36.29% from its 52-week high price of $5.22 and is indicating a premium of 66.06% from its 52-week low price of $1.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.51%, in the last five days SMMT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $3.83 price level, adding 23.71% to its value on the day. Summit Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 46.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.08% in past 5-day. Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) showed a performance of 2.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.95 million shares which calculate 7.71 days to cover the short interests.