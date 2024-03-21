SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) Drops -4.80%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) saw 89.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.93 trading at -$0.4 or -4.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.96B. That closing price of SOUN’s stock is at a discount of -29.26% from its 52-week high price of $10.25 and is indicating a premium of 81.21% from its 52-week low price of $1.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 110.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 53.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.80%, in the last five days SOUN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $7.93 price level, adding 22.63% to its value on the day. SoundHound AI Inc’s shares saw a change of 274.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.32% in past 5-day. SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) showed a performance of 98.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 35.95 million shares which calculate 0.49 days to cover the short interests.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SoundHound AI Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 272.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.68% while that of industry is 6.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 30.80% in the current quarter and calculating 20.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 51.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.1 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $6.71 million and $8.06 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 50.60% while estimating it to be 70.80% for the next quarter.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.67% institutions for SoundHound AI Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at SOUN for having 11.1 million shares of worth $50.52 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 9.52 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43.3 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.66 million shares of worth $21.2 million or 2.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.2 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8.07 million in the company or a holder of 1.57% of company’s stock.