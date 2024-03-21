SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $6.77?

In recent trading session, SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.77 trading at -$0.14 or -1.96% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $995.47M. That most recent trading price of SILV’s stock is at a discount of -11.67% from its 52-week high price of $7.56 and is indicating a premium of 38.55% from its 52-week low price of $4.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.96%, in the last five days SILV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $6.77 price level, adding 3.29% to its value on the day. SilverCrest Metals Inc’s shares saw a change of 3.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.53% in past 5-day. SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV) showed a performance of 31.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.64 million shares which calculate 12.42 days to cover the short interests.