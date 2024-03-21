SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $6.77?

In recent trading session, SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.77 trading at -$0.14 or -1.96% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $995.47M. That most recent trading price of SILV’s stock is at a discount of -11.67% from its 52-week high price of $7.56 and is indicating a premium of 38.55% from its 52-week low price of $4.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.96%, in the last five days SILV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $6.77 price level, adding 3.29% to its value on the day. SilverCrest Metals Inc’s shares saw a change of 3.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.53% in past 5-day. SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV) showed a performance of 31.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.64 million shares which calculate 12.42 days to cover the short interests.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that SilverCrest Metals Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 43.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -41.77% while that of industry is 13.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -66.70% in the current quarter and calculating -56.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.60% from the last financial year’s standing.
SILV Dividends
SilverCrest Metals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 3.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.41% institutions for SilverCrest Metals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at SILV for having 14.85 million shares of worth $99.95 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 10.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Sprott Inc., which was holding about 9.06 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $60.96 million.
On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.84 million shares of worth $52.77 million or 5.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.79 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $38.97 million in the company or a holder of 3.94% of company’s stock.