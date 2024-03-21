Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) At $12.59: What To Do?

In last trading session, Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) saw 1.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.59 trading at $0.04 or 0.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.38B. That closing price of SGML’s stock is at a discount of -242.97% from its 52-week high price of $43.18 and is indicating a premium of 16.92% from its 52-week low price of $10.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.32%, in the last five days SGML remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $12.59 price level, adding 14.35% to its value on the day. Sigma Lithium Corporation’s shares saw a change of -60.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.41% in past 5-day. Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) showed a performance of -1.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.37 million shares which calculate 6.33 days to cover the short interests.