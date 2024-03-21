SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.80?

In last trading session, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) saw 1.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.80 trading at -$0.05 or -5.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $52.32M. That closing price of ICU’s stock is at a discount of -212.5% from its 52-week high price of $2.50 and is indicating a premium of 80.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.53%, in the last five days ICU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $0.80 price level, adding 14.82% to its value on the day. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s shares saw a change of 81.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.78% in past 5-day. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) showed a performance of -43.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.11 million shares which calculate 0.41 days to cover the short interests.