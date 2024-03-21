Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) Has Already Recovered 11.53%, But Another -147.01% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In recent trading session, Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) saw 9.22 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.36 trading at $0.0 or 0.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.00B. That most recent trading price of RIVN’s stock is at a discount of -147.01% from its 52-week high price of $28.06 and is indicating a premium of 11.53% from its 52-week low price of $10.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 60.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 42.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.03%, in the last five days RIVN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $11.36 price level, adding 1.73% to its value on the day. Rivian Automotive Inc’s shares saw a change of -51.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.30% in past 5-day. Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) showed a performance of -26.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 122.38 million shares which calculate 2.54 days to cover the short interests.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rivian Automotive Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -49.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.06% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 8.00% in the current quarter and calculating -3.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.13 billion for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $965.42 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $661 million and $1 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 70.30% while estimating it to be -3.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -86.59% during past 5 years.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.26% institutions for Rivian Automotive Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Amazon.com, Inc. is the top institutional holder at RIVN for having 158.36 million shares of worth $1.79 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 16.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 97.07 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.1 billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 27.2 million shares of worth $307.98 million or 2.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.96 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $271.24 million in the company or a holder of 2.52% of company’s stock.