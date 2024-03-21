Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) At $2.58: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.58 trading at $0.08 or 3.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $52.53M. That most recent trading price of RGLS’s stock is at a discount of -46.9% from its 52-week high price of $3.79 and is indicating a premium of 70.16% from its 52-week low price of $0.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.20%, in the last five days RGLS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $2.58 price level, adding 4.8% to its value on the day. Regulus Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 101.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.52% in past 5-day. Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) showed a performance of 70.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 54880.0 shares which calculate 1.03 days to cover the short interests.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Regulus Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 96.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.52% while that of industry is 11.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2.50% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 56.20% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.78% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 39.60%.

RGLS Dividends

Regulus Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.30% institutions for Regulus Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the top institutional holder at RGLS for having 3.88 million shares of worth $10.19 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 19.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 2.92 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.69 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.34 million shares of worth $8.79 million or 16.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.92 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $7.69 million in the company or a holder of 14.45% of company’s stock.