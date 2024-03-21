Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) At $1.24: What To Do?

In last trading session, Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) saw 1.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.24 trading at $0.09 or 7.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $93.12M. That closing price of QUBT’s stock is at a discount of -45.97% from its 52-week high price of $1.81 and is indicating a premium of 49.19% from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.83%, in the last five days QUBT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $1.24 price level, adding 6.06% to its value on the day. Quantum Computing Inc’s shares saw a change of 35.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.90% in past 5-day. Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) showed a performance of 42.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.77 million shares which calculate 2.35 days to cover the short interests.

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 196.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $100k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $200k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $2k and $120k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4,900.00% while estimating it to be 66.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.96% during past 5 years.

QUBT Dividends

Quantum Computing Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 25 and March 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.29% institutions for Quantum Computing Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at QUBT for having 1.26 million shares of worth $1.56 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 4.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.44 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.54 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.88 million shares of worth $1.09 million or 3.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.38 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.47 million in the company or a holder of 1.30% of company’s stock.