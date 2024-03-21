Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) At $4.22: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.22 trading at -$1.21 or -22.38% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $186.68M. That most recent trading price of PYXS’s stock is at a discount of -63.98% from its 52-week high price of $6.92 and is indicating a premium of 68.01% from its 52-week low price of $1.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 751.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -22.38%, in the last five days PYXS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $4.22 price level, adding 24.64% to its value on the day. Pyxis Oncology Inc’s shares saw a change of 134.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.08% in past 5-day. Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) showed a performance of -6.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.34 million shares which calculate 1.42 days to cover the short interests.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pyxis Oncology Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 127.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.85% while that of industry is 11.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 53.50% in the current quarter and calculating 38.20% increase in the next quarter.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $170k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $170k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.18% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 34.60%.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.63% institutions for Pyxis Oncology Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at PYXS for having 3.17 million shares of worth $8.12 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tang Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 1.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.58 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.75 million shares of worth $1.92 million or 1.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.48 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.23 million in the company or a holder of 1.22% of company’s stock.