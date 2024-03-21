Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $10.33?

In last trading session, Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) saw 1.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.33 trading at $0.31 or 3.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.87M. That closing price of PHUN’s stock is at a discount of -287.22% from its 52-week high price of $40.00 and is indicating a premium of 66.12% from its 52-week low price of $3.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.09%, in the last five days PHUN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $10.33 price level, adding 7.85% to its value on the day. Phunware Inc’s shares saw a change of 151.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.28% in past 5-day. Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) showed a performance of -28.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.12 million shares which calculate 1.23 days to cover the short interests.