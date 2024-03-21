Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $10.33?

In last trading session, Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) saw 1.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.33 trading at $0.31 or 3.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.87M. That closing price of PHUN’s stock is at a discount of -287.22% from its 52-week high price of $40.00 and is indicating a premium of 66.12% from its 52-week low price of $3.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.09%, in the last five days PHUN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $10.33 price level, adding 7.85% to its value on the day. Phunware Inc’s shares saw a change of 151.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.28% in past 5-day. Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) showed a performance of -28.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.12 million shares which calculate 1.23 days to cover the short interests.
Phunware Inc (PHUN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Phunware Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 83.77% while that of industry is 21.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 55.60% in the current quarter and calculating 74.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -77.80% from the last financial year’s standing.
And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.24 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $4.77 million and $4.75 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -125.12% during past 5 years.
PHUN Dividends
Phunware Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.